Rural Mainstreet Economy Shrinks for Six Straight Months

Rural Mainstreet Economy Shrinks for Six Straight Months

The Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index fell below growth-neutral for the sixth-consecutive month.  On a scale of one to 100, with 50 representing growth neutral, the Economic Confidence Index plummeted to its lowest level since 2020.  Almost 31% of bank CEOs in the survey area recommend that the Fed cease raising interest rates.

 

Despite the weaker rural outlook, only 14% of the CEOs say their bank had increased financial commitments on farm loans.  Farmland demand remains strong as the Farmland Price index climbed above 50 for the 26th month in a row.  Almost 61% of bank CEOs expect these high farmland prices to plateau, while 22% say those land prices will likely decline during the period.

 

“The rural Mainstreet economy is now experiencing a downturn in economic activity,” said Dr. Ernie Goss. “Last month, almost one in four bankers said the economy was already in a recession.”

 

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-9791, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com 

Filed Under: Ag Economy, Creighton University Rural Mainstreet Index, ernie goss, farm economy, farmland value, interest rates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA