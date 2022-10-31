“Ghostly” Car Prowler Sought in West Richland

West Richland car prowler (WRPD) West Richland car prowler (WRPD) loading...

West Richland PD are searching for this guy, wanted in connection with multiple car prowls.

Suspect failed a few times, but also was able to steal a vehicle with a wallet and cash

West Richland Police are seeking some leads on this man, who was captured on several security cameras during some recent car prowls.

The colored brighter images are from a failed attempt, where the homeowner had locked and secured their vehicle. After a few tugs on the doors, the man crept away. But in the other images, he was able to get into a vehicle that had been left unlocked, and not only steal it, but also got the victim's wallet, money, and other items.

West Richland Police and other law enforcement agencies say, again, this reinforces the need to A) make sure you don't leave anything of value in your vehicle, and B) make sure it's ALWAYS locked when you are not in it at home...even in a garage.

Anyone with any possible leads as to who this suspect is can call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.