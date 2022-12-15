Richland Gets 10 Applicants for City Council Position

Richland will interview six of 10 applicants (google street view) Richland will interview six of 10 applicants (google street view) loading...

The City of Richland has announced its list of finalists, from whom one person will be chosen to fill their vacant city council seat.

Seat emptied when Michael Alvarez ran for, and won, County Commissioner Position

The vacant seat 7 position will be held by one of the following persons after Alvarez steps down.

Alvarez ran for and won a seat on the County Commissioner's board, position 7 came open. The City accepted a number of applications, and now the period is closed.

The following candidates will be interviewed and one of them will fill the seat:

Andrew Rice

Ben Griggs

Carl Sarrazolla

Clancy Waldron

Courtland Frauenkron

Eileen Griffin

Justin Raffa

Roni Gunnoe

Ryan Whitten

Todd Shepard

This person will retain the position until the general election in November 2023, at which time if they wish to remain in office will have to run for re-election.

After a review of applications and resumes, six of these ten applicants will be interviewed on January 6th, 2023 in what the city says will be an open public meeting.