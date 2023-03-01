One of 2 Othello Burglary Suspects Tries Hiding Inside a Dryer
Adams County Sheriff's Deputies say they've arrested a pair of suspects related to large burglary activity near Othello.
Suspects apprehended with a lot of stolen tools
The ACSO had released a bulletin earlier about a law enforcement presence in the 2200 block of Barbara Road, just west of Othello. The reason for the heavy presence was the serving of search warrants related to multiple recent burglaries.
The ACSO released a number of images of some of the items taken in these incidents. Two suspects, one man and woman, were arrested. According to the ACSO:
Adam Morfin, 28, is facing the following charges:
"Burglary 2nd
Theft 2nd
Resisting arrest
Possession of stolen property
Possession of stolen motor vehicle
warrants out of Franklin County"
The woman, identified as 34-year-old Lizbeth Campos-Pardo, is facing her own set of counts:
"Felony warrants for residential burglary and theft of a motor vehicle."
Pardo was located inside a clothes dryer in the home, in an attempt to hide from Deputies. Both are now in the Adams County Jail. The total value of the stolen items was not released but it is said to be considerable.
