There's an old phrase in business, and radio, "crap in, crap out." It refers to taking an inferior product, and trying to make it better---often doesn't work. In this case, that phrase is debunked.

Kennewick Set to Unveil New Bio Waste Plant

Funded largely by a WA Dept. Of Ecoology Grant, the City of Kennewick began plans in 2024 to build a new biowaste plant that would create certified, safe, fertilizer. It would utilize sewage sludge from the wastewater treatment plant to create the product.

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May 27th, Kennewick will have an open house (pre-registration required) to show off their new Kimley-Horn and Merrell Bros., Inc built plant, located at 36 South Nutmeg in Kennewick. The location is next to the Kennewick Wastewater plant, just north off of Chemical Drive. It will include the official ribbon cutting, and operations will begin soon.

This image shows it's location.

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Work Began in Late 2024

Using a multi-step process, including replacing traditional lagoon-based treatment, a solar-based drying and treatment turns the sludge into safe, Class A fertilizer. More and more communities are investing in this tech, because it replaces the need to add more lagoons, or ponds, to treat growing amounts of sewage in expanding communities.

Kennewick was faced with the prospect of literally running out of lagoon room in that area in the next decade.

Hey, Less Smelll from the Current Treatment Plant!

It will also reduce odors from wastewater treatment, and provide fertilizer that can generate income to help offset costs.

According to the City, the benefits include:

"Reduced long-term maintenance and operational costs

A scalable design to support future population growth

Improved odor control and environmental performance

Conversion of biosolids into a high-quality Class A fertilizer product

Built to meet evolving regulatory and operational requirements"

Having it right next to the current wastewater treatment plant allows for the transfer of the sludge that's removed from wastewater and have it directly treated to become fertilizer.

For more details on the new plant, including about the open house, click here.