Kennewick Fire investigators now say a commercial structure fire in a four-plex was triggered by cooking.

The Flames Spread to the Attic Area

Crews from Station 2 and 4 responded to the structure fire in the 1600 block of West 14th., one that had initially been reported as extinguished.

When crews arrived, they found the flames had spread up into the attic., where it was active. Crews worked to put out the fire quickly, and were told by the occupants (who escaped safely) they thought the kitchen fire was out.

The fire began in the upper unit of one of the 4-plex homes.

Get our free mobile app

The families are now temporarily displaced until repairs can be made. The attic area sustained significant damage. The two adjoining units sustained water damager in the 10:39 PM blaze.

Kennewick Fire Chief Gives Safety Tips

Chief Michael Heffner said cooking is one of the primary causes of house fires. Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove, so they won't be accidentally bumped. Another tip is have a cookie sheet handy, if flames shoot up out of a pot or pan, the sheet can be placed on top and will help smother the flames.