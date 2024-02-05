DUI Driver Captured After 150 MPH Chase on SR 395 North of Pasco

Sunday afternoon, Adams County Sheriff's Deputies were advised by the Washington State Patrol about a black BMW that was heading towards SR 395 from I-90, at a very high rate of speed, and it had no valid license plates.

The driver was traveling at 150 MPH

The WSP said the vehicle exited onto the highway southbound towards Pasco, and the ACSO set up a containment area. Deputies attempted to pursue and pull over the car, but the driver refused to stop.

Shortly before reaching the intersection with SR 26, about halfway between Lind and Connell, the BMW struck two other vehicles, but the ACSO says no injuries occurred.

Based on the erratic driving of the car, Deputies had reason to believe the driver was likely impaired.

The driver of the car then lost control and finally crashed into the guardrail near the intersection of SR 395 and SR 26. The man jumped out and attempted to flee on foot but was quickly captured by Deputies.

According to the ACSO:

"33-year-old Issac D Burks Jr of Portland Oregon was arrested and booked into jail for suspicion of:

Felony Eluding

Driving Under the Influence

Two counts of Hit and Run attended vehicle."

The WSP, Connell Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the pursuit and apprehension of Burks.

The investigation continues.