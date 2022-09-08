BCSO Releases Video of Chase, Gunfire From Incident Aug. 22

Armed suspect fleeing police (KPD-BCSO body cam still image) Armed suspect fleeing police (KPD-BCSO body cam still image) loading...

As part of new Washington State Laws, law enforcement agencies are required to release a lot more information about incidents involving gunfire. They're called Critical Incident Community Briefings. Even if no one is shot, if there is gunfire by officers, these reports must now be prepared and made public.This case is being handled by the regional Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

SIU releases video of August 22nd chase and shooting

Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies responded to a report of a passed-out motorist at the Circle K at Deschutes and Columbia Center Boulevard. The man was roused by a Kennewick officer, then he tried to use a screwdriver to start the car and drive away.

He failed in that attempt, then the officer saw the man had what appeared to be a firearm. The man fled the vehicle, heading north on Columbia Center Boulevard. He produced a firearm and fired at the pursuing officers. He then ran into the parking lot and into the area of the Village at Grandridge Apartments. During the sidewalk chase, the suspect fired at least one round back at officers.

The suspect put the gun to his head

The suspect, identified as James West (age not given) refused to lower the gun and several shots were fired by officers, but later found to have not struck him. He collapsed on his own, was disarmed, and was taken to a nearby medical facility for evaluation.

Here is a still image from the video, he is being cuffed.

Suspect captured (BCSO- KPD)

The Special Investigations Unit continues to work on this case. Because it involved Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies, neither of their agencies is a part of the ongoing work. More information will be released as the investigation continues.

The video is below, it begins at the point when officers attempted to awaken West as he was passed out at the gas pump at the station. The video contains various body camera footage from KPD and BCSO officers.



