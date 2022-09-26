See Hidden Tri-Cities Spot To Rent A Campfire This Fall

I grew up in the country, and most nights in the fall we were outside by the fire roasting marshmallows as a family. It can be kind of hard to do that in Tri-Cities living in the city with lots of wind. My family just found the perfect spot to rent your own campfire spot for the night, have you heard of this?

WHERE IS THIS PLACE? Middleton Farms, located just outside of Tri-Cities, has campfire spots built into their cornfields that you can rent for a night with your family. There are two different options available, the regular sized and large sized campfire sites.

WHAT IS INCLUDED? Regular sites cost $79 per night and can accommodate up to 30 people. If you have a larger group, they have much larger sites for up to 75 people for $119 per night. Besides space, both options come with the same supplies for your family night at the campfire. They come with 1 table, 1 bench, and fire wood. It is nice they provide firewood so you do not have to track that in with all your supplies.

DON'T HAVE S'MORE SUPPLIES? They also have a "Smores" option for $19 that includes "graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate bars - all the makings of delicious S'mores!" You can also buy roasting sticks for $.50 per stick or you can bring your own supplies if you choose.

There is a lot more to do at Middleton Farms besides rent a campfire, so get there early and make a day of it. The food was surprisingly good and lines for the attractions were fast and organized. Definitely buy a bucket to fire the potato gun, take a ride through the sunflower train, and brave the big slide in the back left of the property. Although one warning, if you have back issues make sure to skip the slide because it has two hard jolts that could hurt your back if it is sensitive. There is a lot more to do then I can talk about here. Find out all they have to offer at middletonfarms.com. The hours for their Fall Festival are Thursday Noon-6pm; Friday-Saturday 10am-8pm; Sunday Noon-6pm.

