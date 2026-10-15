Demo Derby Halloween Madness Is Coming to Tri-City Raceway Next Weekend

If you like the sound of crashing cars, flying debris, Halloween costumes, and fireworks, Tri-City Raceway has something wild planned for next weekend.

The West Richland track is getting ready for Madness at the Mountain on Saturday, October 24, with a demolition derby and plenty of Halloween fun mixed into the night.

There is something for the whole family, whether you're there to watch drivers smash their way to victory or bring the kids out for some Halloween festivities.

$1,500 Is on the Line in the Compact Demolition Derby

The main attraction is the compact demolition derby, where drivers will battle it out for a $1,500 winner's prize. If you've ever watched these events, you know the goal is simple: keep your car moving while trying to be the last one standing.

But the derby isn't the only action planned for the track.

The lineup also includes a B2P Pumpkin Smash, a Trailer Chase, and races featuring the Hornets and Bombers. Organizers are promising even more surprises throughout the night.

And with a Halloween theme attached to the event, don't be surprised if things get a little spooky along the way.

Trunk or Treat, Costumes, Music, and Fireworks

Before the engines start roaring, families can enjoy a Trunk or Treat event from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. It's a chance for kids to get some early Halloween candy before the evening's racing action begins.

There's also a Halloween costume contest, live music, and fireworks planned as part of the festivities.

Even better for families watching their budgets, kids 10 and younger get in free, according to the event announcement.

The mix of activities gives families a reason to arrive early rather than wait until the cars hit the track.

When the Madness Begins

Madness at the Mountain takes place at Tri-City Raceway, located at 8280 W. Van Giesen Street in West Richland.

Trunk or Treat runs from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., with the main event scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, October 24.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy