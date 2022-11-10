Which 3 WA Small Towns are Named Among the Nation’s Coziest & Why?
If it was up to me, one of Tri-Cities would certainly be mentioned in this article. However, Pasco, Richland, or Kennewick were not mentioned in the ranking of the coziest small towns in America. Who knew this was a thing?
So, What makes a town cozy?
According to Mydatingadviser.com, winter weather, dining, activities and more were evaluated along with town friendliness.
#1 on this list is Stockholm, Wisconsin.
With a spectacular view of Lake Pepin, Stockholm offers the right blend of shops, dining, and lodging. Antique shops, art galleries, artisan furniture, a performing arts center, and a winery/cidery are all part of Stockholm’s charm. This beautiful tiny town enthusiastically displays its Swedish roots, from food to architecture.
Which 3 Washington towns made the grade?
Leavenworth came in as the highest ranking WA small town at #15, Friday Harbor is #64, and Port Townsend is #129 on the list of the 170 Coziest Small Towns in America.
Leavenworth is well worth a visit, especially during the Christmas holiday. The WA town is known for for its small shops throughout town, a famous bat cave Airbnb, and more.
Friday Harbor is known as the gateway to San Juan Island. It's whale watching and more. Learn more about Friday Harbor, here.
Port Townsend is home to more than 300 Victorian-style homes within the city.
Port Townsend is one of the best in in the Evergreen state to visit any time of the year.
I've been to Leavenworth. now, it's time to visit Port Townsend and Friday Harbor.