Two Wenatchee Locations Part Of Human Trafficking Investigation

Search warrants have taken place in cities around the state including Wenatchee as part of a long-term human trafficking investigation.

Members of the Columbia River Drug Task Force searched locations in the 400 block of North Mission and 300 block of North Chelan.

Two people from Tacoma, 60-year-old Linhuin Yan and 43-year-old Yan Yang, have been charged with leading organized crime, promoting prostitution and money laundering.

Detectives say the suspects are connected to a pair of massage parlors that were a front for prostitution.

Search warrants were also served at the following locations: 6200 block of Clearwater in Kennewick, 3600 block of Tyler Street in Tacoma, and 2000 block of 1022nd Street in Tacoma.

The joint operation involved the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Kennewick Police Department, South Sound Gang Task Force, Department of Corrections, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security.