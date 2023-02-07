Former Chelan Resort Manager Accused Of Theft, Money Laundering

Newly filed court documents say a former Chelan resort manager issued more than $100,000 in payments to non-existent employees.

Chelan County deputies have accused 38-year-old Dennis Sullivan of Theft in the First Degree, Money Laundering and Leading Organized Crime.

They say Sullivan arranged payments totaling more than $134,000 for seven employees who never worked at the resort, or had previously been terminated.

They also say several of the employees funneled money back to Sullivan through a Venmo account.

He's accused of committing the crimes while employed as the head manager of the Grandview Resort, a 96-unit condo hotel in Chelan.

Sullivan was hired in April of 2019 at as a front desk worker and was promoted to resort manager in September of 2020, according to a co-owner of the business.

The co-owner told deputies he fired Sullivan late last year for being abrasive and treating employees poorly, to the point that several were ready to quit.

Deputies say the alleged fraudulent payments were discovered by a book keeper after Sullivan had left the resort.

It has not been specified in any court document when Sullivan will appear in court.

The document accusing him of theft and money laundering was filed Tuesday.