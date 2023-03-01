The best Buffet’s in Washington State.

A good buffet offers the best of both worlds. You get to try new things and at reasonable prices. Washington State offers a vast variety of food preferences and cultures represented at some of the best buffets around the state. Here are just a few worth checking out According to bestthingswa.com.

Feast Buffet, Renton, WA. feastbuffetrenton.com

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

All-you-can-eat from dim sum to sushi is what you’ll find. Open every day at 11AM.

The Everest Kitchen, Lake Forest Park, WA. theeverestkitchen.com

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A great place to stop for a lunch buffet? This is a family-style restaurant.

Kum Kang San BBQ Grill Buffet, Federal Way, WA. kksbuffet.com

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

An all-you-can-eat buffet that features Korean barbecue, you never have to worry about not finding something you like from Korean short ribs to sushi.

MIZUKI Buffet, Tukwila, WA. mizukibuffet.org

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Choose from 40 different kinds of sushi and sashimi, your favorite teriyaki dishes, barbecue ribs, and all-you-can-eat crab. The lunch buffet is offered Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the dinner buffet is open Monday through Thursday from 3:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., and there’s a special weekend buffet Friday night from 3:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Kent Super Buffet, Kent, WA. superbuffet1.com

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Find your favorite stir fry, pho, sushi, or seafood. They also have a carry-out buffet and sushi carry out that you can order online to save time.

In the tri-Cities Yelp says to try out Bangkok Restaurant 8318 West Gage Blvd Kennewick,

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

In Yakima Yelp says to try Minado Buffet, 501 N Front St Yakima, WA

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There are many other options all over Washington State.