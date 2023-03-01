One Injured, Another in Jail After Benton County Stabbing

(Prosser, WA) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a man is in jail after he stabbed a victim and injured them. This happened Tuesday afternoon when authorities say a victim was dropped off at Prosser Memorial Hospital. Originally, it was the Prosser Police Department who responded to the hospital and investigated the incident. But working through the facts, officers determined the stabbing happened in Benton County. Deputies responded and took over the investigation. A suspect was identified and arrested a short time later. He is in the Benton County Jail on First Degree Assault. The suspect's identity has not been released. The victim is in stable condition.

