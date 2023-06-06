Pasco Police Searching for Peanuts Park Stabbing Suspect

Pasco Police are turning to the public for possible leads in locating a suspect in a May 19th stabbing incident.

Altercation leads to a person being stabbed

Pasco Police say these surveillance images are of the suspect in a stabbing by Peanuts Park on 4th. Ave.

A disturbance led to a fight, then the stabbing. Police say this man is the suspect. Anyone who may have information, or knows who he is, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

Peanuts Park is the newly renovated area of downtown Pasco.