Pasco Police Searching for Peanuts Park Stabbing Suspect
Pasco Police are turning to the public for possible leads in locating a suspect in a May 19th stabbing incident.
Altercation leads to a person being stabbed
Pasco Police say these surveillance images are of the suspect in a stabbing by Peanuts Park on 4th. Ave.
A disturbance led to a fight, then the stabbing. Police say this man is the suspect. Anyone who may have information, or knows who he is, call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.
Peanuts Park is the newly renovated area of downtown Pasco.
