Arrest Made From February Stabbing In Columbia Center Parking Lot

An arrest has been made related to a February stabbing in Kennewick.

The February 15th incident left a man injured

Around 5 PM on February 15th, Kennewick Police responded to the Columbia Center Mall Parking lot for a report of an incident involving a number of juveniles.

Upon arrival, the altercation had apparently broken up, but police found a 15-year-old juvenile male suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

KPD established probable cause to arrest a 16-year-old male for his role in the incident.

Sgt. Joe Santoy said in a report released Tuesday, March 14th, that on March 10th officers of the CAT (Criminal Apprehension Team) located the teen near his residence in Pasco and he was taken into custody. He is now in the Benton Franklin Juvenile Detention Facility on charges of 2nd Degree Assault. The investigation continues, KPD says it was gang-related.