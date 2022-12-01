Half of ‘Older’ Gang Duo Captured, Other Still on Loose

One of two suspects caught (KPD) One of two suspects caught (KPD) loading...

Back around November 17th, we reported on a non-typical pair of gang-related suspects sought by Kennewick Police. They did not fit the usual age bracket for this kind of activity.

One suspect captured, the other still sought.

Kennewick Police are reporting half of the duo, 42-year-old Yesenia Guillen, known as "Babydoll," is in custody. Thanks to the sharp eyes of citizens and some tips, she was caught in the 100 block of North Edison on Thursday, Nov. 30th.

Her 'partner', however, is still on the loose. KPD continues to search for 48-year-old Christopher Oak, known as "Casper," with no word if police have an idea of his location.

Get our free mobile app

Both were being sought for multiple arrest warrants. Anyone who knows where "Casper" might be is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.