Benton Sheriff Visits Olympia, Lobbies For Police Pursuit, Drug Arrest Reform

(Olympia, WA) -- Sheriff Tom Croskrey and members of the Benton County Sheriff's Office traveled to meet with lawmakers at the State Capital in Olympia Wednesday. Among the topics they discussed, a bill that would loosen the rules on police chases in Washington State, along with the Blake Bill, which would allow for more drug arrests.

Sheriff Croskrey told Newsradio he came away from the meetings with optimism, saying that both Democrats and Republicans alike know that something has to be done on both the matter of allowing police more leeway in chasing suspects and arresting subjects on drug charges. He says he shared stories from Benton County offering examples of how reform on both chases and drug arrests will help cut crime. Croskrey says it is important that some changes happen from lawmakers and his trip was meant to help educate them on the issues facing the Tri-Cities.

