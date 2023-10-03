Stolen Truck Causes Benton County Brush Fire

A brush fire in Benton County was caused by a truck believed to be stolen.

The stolen vehicle started a brush fire north of Prosser.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says that their deputies responded to assist the Benton County Fire Department after receiving a report of a truck that was on fire and started a brush fire in the area of Snipes Road and Crosby Road north of Prosser, Washington. The Benton Sheriff's Office also stated that the truck was abandoned, and Pasco Police confirmed that the vehicle was stolen.

The location of the fire was the Snipes Road and Crosby area in Benton County.

Crews contained the brush fire, and the truck was removed from the scene and notified the truck's owner. The Pasco Police Department is now investigating the event.

