Teen Arrested For Murder in Benton Co., May Have Been Defending Woman

(Benton City, WA) -- A 15-year-old is under arrest, for now, after a 54-year-old man was found dead in rural Benton County following an altercation between the two and an adult female. This went down Thursday night in the 27,000 Block of Ambassador Prairie in rural Benton County, close to Benton City. The woman and the man, identified as Shane A. Taylor got into the altercation with the 15-year-old joining later. Taylor was severely injured in the melee and later passed away shortly after deputies arrived at the scene, despite them trying to administer first aid. The Benton County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy and while the teen was arrested on 2nd Degree murder, detectives are following leads as to whether the juvenile was acting in defense of the woman.