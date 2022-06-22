Man Dies After Being Rescued From Yakima River

UPDATE: The Benton County Coroner's Office says the victim who was rushed to the hospital has died. The victim is not being identified pending notification of next of kin.

(Benton City, WA) -- One man is in the hospital in critical condition after a tubing trip goes wrong. Benton County Sheriff's Office says it happened Wednesday afternoon around 4:29 PM, when deputies received a report of two people in the water near Horn Rapids Dam on State Route 240 near State Route 225. A man and woman had been floating the Yakima River from the Benton City area. While floating, they went over the Wanna Wish Dam. The woman was able to swim to shore. Dive Rescue and Benton County Fire District 2 recovered the man from the water. The victim was taken by ambulance to the hospital.