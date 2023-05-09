Suspects Sought After Wheeling Cartful of Goods from Prosser Store

Prosser theft suspects and their car (Prosser PD) Prosser theft suspects and their car (Prosser PD) loading...

The Prosser Police Department is looking to ID and locate these two suspects.

Man, woman push careful of goods out the door

Prosser Police did not specify the time or date of the alleged theft but said they are looking for these two people.

They left the store with quite a few items in their cart, without paying, according to Prosser PD, then they left in the white vehicle pictured in our story.

The business was the Lep-Re-Kon Harvest Foods at 471 Wine County Road in Prosser. Anyone who may have information, you're urged to call (509)- 786-2112, and all leads can be confidential.