Kennewick Police Need Your Help to Identify Felony Target Thief

Kennewick Police Department-Facebook

Kennewick Police are asking for your help to identify the man above.

Last Friday, officers were called out to Target for a theft in progress. It seems the photographed suspect was working with a female suspect, who was waiting for him in a getaway vehicle.

The female is described as white with brown hair and wearing a black sweatshirt. Contact was made with the female, however, as she drove away, she struck another occupied parked car. The people inside were not injured. Due to the female's poor driving, Police opted not to follow her. They believe the vehicle she was driving may be stolen. It was a 1990's model green 4-door Honda Accord.

The male suspect was able to make his escape using the store's emergency exit. Anyone with information about the incident, or who may be able to identify this felony theft suspect is asked to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333. You can remain anonymous by submitting information at kpdtips.com.

