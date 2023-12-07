Is McDonald’s New Spinoff CosMc’s Coming to Washington State?
McDonald's has a new spin-off restaurant that'll soon be opening locations across the nation. The question is if we are getting one here in Washington State.
CosMc's Promises Out Of This World Drinks And Classic McDonald's Food
McDonald's new venture is expected to have 10 new locations by the end of 2024.
CosMc's will be different from a regular McDonald's in that it will be a beverage and breakfast-focused hotspot that'll hopefully attract a bunch of new customers.
What makes CosMc's unique is that there won't be any dining room but there will be 4 drive-thru lanes which promises to make your order fast with your drive-thru window designated after you order your food and drinks.
The big focus will be drinks and beverages with a "space theme" and yes there will be a few classic breakfast items on the menu but you won't find a combo meal anywhere to be found.
According to Today.com, you'll see 10 different new energy drinks and you'll also find sandwiches like Spicy Queso Sandwich and Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich
The first location will open in December in Bolingbrook, Illinois with the other locations opening in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area next year.
At this time, no word on Washington State but if this is a big success, I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see a CosMc's in the near future in the PNW.
