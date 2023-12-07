Is McDonald’s New Spinoff CosMc’s Coming to Washington State?

Is McDonald's Spinoff Restaurant CosMc's Coming To Washington State?

McDonald's has a new spin-off restaurant that'll soon be opening locations across the nation. The question is if we are getting one here in Washington State.



credit: mcdonalds credit: mcdonalds loading...

The question is if we are getting one here in Washington State.

CosMc's Promises Out Of This World Drinks And Classic McDonald's Food

McDonald's new venture is expected to have 10 new locations by the end of 2024.

Get our free mobile app

CosMc's will be different from a regular McDonald's in that it will be a beverage and breakfast-focused hotspot that'll hopefully attract a bunch of new customers.

credit: mcdonalds credit: mcdonalds loading...

What makes CosMc's unique is that there won't be any dining room but there will be 4 drive-thru lanes which promises to make your order fast with your drive-thru window designated after you order your food and drinks.

The big focus will be drinks and beverages with a "space theme" and yes there will be a few classic breakfast items on the menu but you won't find a combo meal anywhere to be found.

credit: mcdonalds credit: mcdonalds loading...

According to Today.com, you'll see 10 different new energy drinks and you'll also find sandwiches like Spicy Queso Sandwich and Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich

The first location will open in December in Bolingbrook, Illinois with the other locations opening in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area next year.

At this time, no word on Washington State but if this is a big success, I wouldn't be surprised if we don't see a CosMc's in the near future in the PNW.

7 Best Barbeque Restaurants in Washington Who doesn't like BBQ? I'm a HUGE fan of anything barbecued. Most people enjoy barbecue ribs, pulled pork, and chicken. There are several types of barbecue styles and flavors. If you want to roadtrip to some of the best BBQ places in Washington, you're in for a treat. Let us know which is your favorite. Are these the BEST BBQ restaurants in Washington? Gallery Credit: Patti Banner