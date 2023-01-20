Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?

I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass)

Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.

What is a hot dog? According to Wikipedia:

A hot dog is a food consisting of a grilled or steamed sausage served in the slit of a partially sliced bun. The term hot dog can refer to the sausage itself. The sausage used is a wiener (Vienna sausage) or a frankfurter (Frankfurter Würstchen, also just called frank). The word frankfurter comes from Frankfurt, Germany, where pork sausages similar to hot dogs originated.

How many different styles of hot dogs are there?

The answer is "too many." From Chicago-style (my favorite) to Dodger dogs, Wikipedia has a complete list. Would you consider a corn dog a hot dog?

So, where can you enjoy a tasty hot dog in Tri-Cities?

I encourage you to visit Foodies. There are two locations, in Kennewick, and another in Richland. I'm a total fan of the chili dog.

The onion rings are pretty great, too. Check out the dogs available.

If you're a fan of hot dogs, they're also served at various Tri-Cities restaurants, including:

Doggie Style Gourmet

Five Guys

Dairy Queen

Zip's

Bob's Burgers & Brew

