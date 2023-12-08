The nationwide recall of Salmonella contaminated cantaloupes has expanded.

Get our free mobile app

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) as of December 7th, 230 people have reported illness. 96 were hospitalized and 3 deaths are reported. 4 people in Washington were sick, 5 in Oregon, and 8 in California.

CDC is concerned about this outbreak because the illnesses are severe and people in long-term care facilities and childcare centers have gotten sick. Do not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used.

The map below shows where the 230 people affected by the Salmonella outbreak live.

CDC CDC loading...

The FDA (U.S. Food & Drug Administration) has been notified of additional recalls. Do NOT eat, sell, or serve recalled cantaloupes or recalled products containing pre-cut cantaloupe.

Recalled whole cantaloupe from the following brands:

Whole fresh cantaloupes with a label on the cantaloupe that says “Malichita” or “Rudy”, “4050”, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”.

Retailers and wholesalers would have received recalled whole melons from Crown Jewels Produce in boxes labeled “Malichita/Z Farms” or from Sofia Produce doing business as TruFresh in boxes labeled “Malichita” or “Rudy”, or from Pacific Trellis in corrugated cartons with certain lot codes.

The CDC recommends you contact your health care provider if you have severe Salmonella symptoms.

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Read more about this CDC Food Safety Alert here.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages. Gallery Credit: Cooper Fox (B98.5) and Cameron (The Breeze 103.9)