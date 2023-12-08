FDA & CDC Warning for Salmonella Cantaloupes Sold In PNW
The nationwide recall of Salmonella contaminated cantaloupes has expanded.
According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) as of December 7th, 230 people have reported illness. 96 were hospitalized and 3 deaths are reported. 4 people in Washington were sick, 5 in Oregon, and 8 in California.
CDC is concerned about this outbreak because the illnesses are severe and people in long-term care facilities and childcare centers have gotten sick. Do not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used.
The map below shows where the 230 people affected by the Salmonella outbreak live.
The FDA (U.S. Food & Drug Administration) has been notified of additional recalls. Do NOT eat, sell, or serve recalled cantaloupes or recalled products containing pre-cut cantaloupe.
Recalled whole cantaloupe from the following brands:
Whole fresh cantaloupes with a label on the cantaloupe that says “Malichita” or “Rudy”, “4050”, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”.
Retailers and wholesalers would have received recalled whole melons from Crown Jewels Produce in boxes labeled “Malichita/Z Farms” or from Sofia Produce doing business as TruFresh in boxes labeled “Malichita” or “Rudy”, or from Pacific Trellis in corrugated cartons with certain lot codes.
The CDC recommends you contact your health care provider if you have severe Salmonella symptoms.
Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
Bloody diarrhea
So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
Signs of dehydration, such as:
Not peeing much
Dry mouth and throat
Feeling dizzy when standing up
Read more about this CDC Food Safety Alert here.
