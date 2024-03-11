Serious Recall Issued For Popular Breakfast Burritos In Washington
A popular line of ready-to-eat breakfast burritos has been recalled in Washington State.
The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is warning that 144 pounds of burrito products produced by Jen's Breakfast Burritos LLC in Auburn could lead to Listeriosis if consumed.
The incident was discovered after testing of the products revealed the presence of bacterium Listeria monocytogenes which may cause a serious infection. The recall notice was issued on Sunday, March 10th. Affected products were shipped to to-go locations throughout Washington.
Listeria Infection can be serious -
Listeriosis may cause fever, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions preceded by diarrhea and vomiting. Symptoms can begin up to 2 months after eating a product that's been contaminated.
The following products have been recalled:
7-oz. individual wax paper packages containing "Smoked Bacon Breakfast Burrito" with lot code 060-1 on a sticker on the back of the package.
7-oz. individual wax paper packages containing "Ham Breakfast Burrito" with lot code 060-2 on a sticker on the back of the package.
7-oz. individual wax paper packages containing "Seasoned Pork Breakfast Burrito" with lot code 060-3 on a sticker on the back of the package.
Check your refrigerators and freezers:
If you believe you purchased any of the above items, throw them out or return them to the place of purchase. People with questions are encouraged to call Michael Martinez, co-owner of Jen's Breakfast Burritos at 253-753-3198, or through email michael@picoyourburrito.com.
