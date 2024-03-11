An autistic boy is missing in Kennewick and hasn't been seen for nearly an hour.

Search Started for Missing Kennewick Autistic Boy

The Kennewick Police are looking for a missing boy with autism who left his house from the 4100 block of South Mayfield Street. According to the post published by the Kennewick Police on their official Facebook page, the boy has been missing since just after noon today. The boy's name is Jancario Mendoza and was last seen riding on a green bicycle and wearing a brown t-shirt and sweats. If you know any information about where Jancario is, please contact the Kennewick Police Department or call 911 immediately.

2:22 pm - UPDATE

Jancarlo has been safely located and has been reunited with his family!