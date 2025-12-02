Bag Prices Going Up in WA: Here’s What You Need to Know

If you are like me, you bring your own bags, or I try and do a crazy balancing act of no bag and carrying my groceries to the car.

I don't want to spend that extra eight cents per bag, and I try and avoid using one if possible.

Reusable Bag Fees Rising Soon in Washington State

If you are ok with the eight cents, get ready for sticker shock as those plastic bags are going to start going up in price...again...in 2026.

In the checkout line at the grocery store. Bruce Mikells loading...

Get our free mobile app

As 2026 gets ready to get underway, plastic bags in Washington State will jump to twelve cents per bag at your favorite grocery store.

Here's what you need to know going forward:

Until December 31, 2025, compliant cloth/plastic film bags (and paper bags) cost 8¢ per bag.

Starting Jan 1, 2026, reusable plastic carry-out bags will cost 12¢ per bag.

The fee for paper bags will remain 8¢.

READ NEXT: 8 Everyday Food Items That Are Draining Your Wallet

The reasoning behind the price increase, besides cost, is to encourage shoppers to bring their own bags when grocery shopping and avoid the cost increase.

So what do you think? Are you one of those shoppers where it doesn't care about the cost and you'll still get a plastic bag, or does the price increase mean you'll shift to bringing your own bags to the store?

Let me know in the comments below.