WSDOT Worker Honored For Saving Life At NCW Fair

The Washinton State Department of Transportation is honoring a highway maintenance worker from the Waterville area for saving a life.

Ben Reid has been given the Safety Challenge Coin, which rewards people for their lifesaving actions, and their commitment to safety.

Reid administered CPR to a man who had fallen out of the stands at last month's North Central Washington Fair in Waterville.

The man regained consciousness after Reid administered 28 compressions.

Reid was presented with the Safety Challenge Coin while working as part of a maintenance crew near Orondo,

“It was great to see (that) Ben used first aid training he received at WSDOT to save a man's life,” said Chris Keifenheim, North Central Region administrator. “Ben's actions were heroic and admirable.”

The WSDOT blog said Reid stuck around the fair after saving the man's life. He had come for the livestock sale and bought a rabbit and a hog from a local 4-H club before going home.