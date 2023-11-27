Five Injured In Single Car Crash On Icy Road Near Othello

Five people have injuries from a single car crash on State Route 26 west of Othello late Saturday night.

A 2007 Hyundai Elantra driven by 21-year-old Benqi Zhang of Moscow, Idaho was eastbound about four miles west of Othello when troopers say he lost control on the icy roadway, crossed into the westbound lane, left the roadway and rolled, landing in a westbound ditch.

Zhang and four passengers, all from Moscow, Idaho, were injured in the crash and taken to hospitals.

Troopers say it's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash. There were no citations issued immediately afterward and the crash is still under investigation.

Zhang along with 21-year-old Xian Gao and 21-year-old Zherog Qian were taken to Othello Hospital, while 21-year-old Fei Teng and 22-year-old Yiqun Wang were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland with injuries.

The crash took place at about 10:35pm Saturday. No one was wearing a seatbelt.