Try This: 7 Unbelievably Quick Secrets for Parents in WA

Ok, I totally get it.

Being a parent is hard! And it does not stop.

I am a momma of a 6-year-old who is as awesome as can be. But sometimes, a little life hack really helps a parent out, right?

Parenting hacks that actually work, do wonders for us as parents.

So, what can we do?

What are some tried and true "Parenting hacks"?

7 Easy Parenting Tips From fighting back monsters to getting the wiggles out, below are some of the best (imo) parenting hacks! Gallery Credit: Aly

Have you tried any of these?

The Monster Spray I know for a fact has worked for many families.

If you're wondering how I got some of these tips, click here.

But first, how are you? How's your mental? You ok?

Ya, that's what I thought.

Remember, as a parent, it's ok to take a step back to breathe and gather yourself.

Identify something that reminds you to focus on hope. This tool could include creating a family mantra or motto that you can recite, or an affirmation statement." - Source

For example:

I repeat until "You Got This," in my head until I believe it. Somedays it takes longer but others, it puts a smile on my face and I keep on keeping on.

Listen, you could be a first time parent or already have 6 kids, we all need a mental break/ some sort of support, at one point or another.

WE got this.

Okay? Try the "parent hacks" above, take a deep breath and keep on.

No one said being a parent would be easy, we just found some short cuts.

