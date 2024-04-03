Try This: 7 Unbelievably Quick Secrets for Parents in WA
Ok, I totally get it.
Being a parent is hard! And it does not stop.
I am a momma of a 6-year-old who is as awesome as can be. But sometimes, a little life hack really helps a parent out, right?
Parenting hacks that actually work, do wonders for us as parents.
So, what can we do?
What are some tried and true "Parenting hacks"?
7 Easy Parenting Tips
Have you tried any of these?
The Monster Spray I know for a fact has worked for many families.
If you're wondering how I got some of these tips, click here.
But first, how are you? How's your mental? You ok?
Ya, that's what I thought.
Remember, as a parent, it's ok to take a step back to breathe and gather yourself.
Identify something that reminds you to focus on hope. This tool could include creating a family mantra or motto that you can recite, or an affirmation statement." - Source
For example:
I repeat until "You Got This," in my head until I believe it. Somedays it takes longer but others, it puts a smile on my face and I keep on keeping on.
Listen, you could be a first time parent or already have 6 kids, we all need a mental break/ some sort of support, at one point or another.
WE got this.
Okay? Try the "parent hacks" above, take a deep breath and keep on.
No one said being a parent would be easy, we just found some short cuts.
