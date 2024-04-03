Idaho Truckers Can Do This Legally but Washington State Truckers Can’t

Are Triple Trailers On Semi-Trucks Allowed In Idaho But Not In Washington State?

Have you ever been driving down the highway and seen a massive semi-truck pulling not one, not two, but three trailers behind it?

Do Idaho And Washington State Have Different Truck Driving Regulations?

If you were in Idaho, this sight is completely legal. However, if you were in Washington State, this practice is strictly prohibited.

So why the stark contrast between these two states when it comes to allowing semi-trucks to pull triple trailers?

One of the main reasons why Idaho allows semi-trucks to pull triple trailers while Washington does not is due to differences in legislation and regulations.

Each state has its own set of laws governing transportation and road safety, and these laws can vary significantly from state to state.

In the case of triple trailers, Idaho has deemed them safe for use on their roads with proper permits and guidelines in place, while Washington has chosen to err on the side of caution by prohibiting them altogether.

Another factor that may contribute to this difference between Idaho and Washington is infrastructure.

Idaho may have wider roads or more suitable highways that can accommodate triple-trailer trucks more effectively than Washington.

The terrain and topography of each state can also play a role in determining whether or not triple trailers are feasible and safe for use.

Safety concerns are another crucial aspect to consider when it comes to allowing triple trailer trucks on the roads.

Washington may have stricter safety standards or concerns about increased risks associated with larger vehicles pulling multiple trailers.

These states don't allow triple trailers according to freightviking.com:

Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

