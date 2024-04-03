Washington State KIA Owners: Recall Announced For Dangerous Flaw

Auto maker Kia has announced a major recall impacting vehicles sold in Washington State, Oregon, and the remaining 48 States. Over 427,000 Kia Telluride SUVs have been recalled because of an issue, that if ignored, could be dangerous.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) put out the warning and it covers all Tellurides made from 2020 through 2023 and it also includes some 2024 models. The problem is believed to be associated with improper assembly of a part from the supplier.

What Prompted The Recall?

The intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft on the cars may not fully engage. That is the feared direct result of the suspected "improper" assembly. The problem created is that the Telluride may not stay in park...even if it is in park.

Kia is voluntarily recalling the vehicles with owner notification letters expected to be mailed May 15, 2024. If you are a Telluride owner, keep an eye on your mailbox. There are things you can do in the interim while you wait for your letter to take your car in for it's free repair.

Can I Still Drive My Telluride or Do I Need To Park It?

Yes, but you have to be aware of the potential for the car to disengage from park. If that happens the car can roll unattended and hit something or, worse yet, injure (maybe fatally) another person.

The NHTSA strongly recommends setting the emergency brake every time you leave your vehicle to prevent it from rolling until you are able to get your car into to a Kia dealer. Dealers will update the electronic parking brake software and replace any damaged intermediate shafts as necessary, free of charge.

According to Fox Business, Kia has stated there have not been any accidents or injuries reported, as of yet, regarding the issue. Concerned owners can reach out to Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. The recall number is SC303.