Yakima Police say a 74-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Wednesday morning at 72nd Avenue and Tieton Drive. The crash was reported at 7:07 am Wednesday.

THE MAN WHO WAS KILLED WAS WALKING IN THE CROSSWALK

Police say a 52-year-old woman, driving a 2017 Dodge Durango was turning left onto westbound Tieton Drive from 72nd Avenue when she struck a 74-year-old man walking in the crosswalk on Tieton Drive. The man, who hasn't been identified was taken to a Yakima Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Get our free mobile app

WERE YOU A WITNESS? DO YOU HAVE VIDEO OF THE CRASH?

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected in the crash. If you witnessed the crash or have video you are encouraged to contact Officer Jim Yates at 509 575-6246.

SPEED PATROLS CONTINUE TO TRY AND PREVENT SERIOUS CRASHES

As the investigation continues Yakima Police continue speed emphasis patrols to slow drivers and save lives. During the week of October 15 through the 21 Officers made a total of 818 traffic stops and issued 373 citatitions. Many drivers continue to get warnings rather than tickets because Officers say warnings are also effective in slowing drivers.

Red light crashes continue. Officers investigated 40 collisions with 25 the result of drivers running a red light and getting in a crash.

DUI arrests also continue. Six drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.

ITS A FREE EVENT BUT YOU CAN DONATE TO HELP CATCH BAD GUYS

There is no cost for the service but Safe Yakima Valley and Yakima County Crime Stoppers would gladly accept donations to help in their mission to keep kids safe and help put wanted criminals behind bars. They'll be accepting the donations to support the organizations expenses and reward fund.

Got a news tip? Email us here

MORE TOP STORIES FROM LANCE:

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)