A tragic boating accident on the Columbia River, near Finley in Southeast Washington claims the life of a man.

Details on the Boating Tragedy Last Weekend Near Finley

The Benton County Sheriff's office says they were called to the Finley area of the Columbia River last weekend (Saturday, April 6) after a report of a boat taking on water with two people on board.

A Man Went Overboard into the Columbia River

Deputies say that Michael Miller told 911 that his vessel was sinking and his cousin William Orndorff had gone overboard. Miller reportedly grabbed a life vest but reported being unable to see Orndorff, who did not have a life jacket on.

It was a Multi-Agency Rescue Effort on the Columbia River

Columbia Basin Dive and Rescue and Benton County Fire District #1 were called to use their boats. The Pasco Fire Department was called to use its boats. The US Coast Guard was on standby with a chopper ready in Oregon.

The Victim was Rushed to the Hospital after Being Rescued from the River

According to investigators, the Pasco Fire Department boat was the first on the scene, and both men were located in the water. Crews say Orndorff was unresponsive, and CPR was done. The man would later die at an area hospital.

The Tragic Boating Accident on the Columbia River is Now Under Investigation

The Benton County Sheriff's office says this is an ongoing investigation, but it appears strong winds and waves caused the vessel to take on water before it capsized.