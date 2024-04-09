This Amazing Oregon Discovery Redefines ‘Heart Of Stone’

The Oregon Coast is beauty personified. It is breathtaking in it's majesty and is a destination location for millions because of all that it offers. Fans of a timeless 80's movie have their spot at Cannon Beach. Those who marvel at what nature creates have a 12 mile stretch of cliffs, seastacks, and coves. Nature also created this...

It was found on Short beach near Oceanside at the end of March. The family that found it have an Instagram account (@trailhead503) that focuses on rock hunting. The Oregon Coast is a perfect spot for that hobby. The roughly two pound human heart shaped rock was near the shoreline.

The shared photos of the incredible find on their Instagram account and also on a Facebook page dedicated to rock hunting on the Oregon Coast. The family also detailed their story to KOIN 6 in Portland.

What Kind of Rock Is It?

The stone is a carnelian. It is a brownish red mineral that is used as a semi precious stone. It has been discovered in artifacts dating back to the 5th millennium BC, so the stone's place in history is well defined.

Carnelian is becoming rarer to find, though there are places in Washington State (and obviously Oregon) where it can be found. It is a member of the quartz family of gems whose color comes from exposure to iron oxides in it's environment.

The uncanny size, shape, and color resemblance to a human heart makes this discovery all the more amazing and unique.