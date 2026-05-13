Washington State and Oregon are among the best states for nurses.

A recent study ranked all 50 states for some of our unsung heroes, who are notorious for working long hours in hazardous conditions to make sure we stay healthy.

Washington Is Ranked at #3 and Oregon Is #4

Washington is the third-best state for nurses, in part because it has very high median earnings for registered nurses, nurses in care facilities, and licensed practical and vocational nurses. It also has some of the highest-ranked nursing schools in the country.

Read More: Why Washington Is Struggling With a Serious Blood Shortage Crisis

The study by Wallethub, compiled a list of the best and worst states for nurses, based on job openings, salaries, quality of health-care facilities, and more. Two key dimensions were examined. Work environment, as well as opportunity and competition were observed in all states.

While Maine and New Hampshire are the top states BEST for nurses, Oklahoma is the worst state.

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What Makes Washington So Popular for Nurses?

53% of Washington residents live in a primary care HPSA (Health Professional Shortage Area), which means that new nurses are needed and it’s easier to find a nursing job. Nurses also enjoy good working conditions. They can avoid burnout because the state restricts mandatory overtime, and nurses who work in nursing homes benefit from the fact that the state has a very high percentage of nursing homes rated five stars.

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