Kennewick Police arrested a woman accused of defrauding an apartment complex of more than $8,100.

The woman was located and arrested on Wednesday by the Kennewick Police Criminal Apprehension Team for theft 1st Degree.

In June 2025, Fraud Was Reported to Police by a West 4th Ave. Apartment Complex

The apartment complex fired their apartment manager, 27-year old Jessica Nunez-Gonzalez for allegedly stealing rent money from a tenant. The apartment manager admitted to the theft and agreed to pay back the funds.

After Review, the Apartment Complex Uncovered Additional Financial Discrepancies

After further investigation, Kennewick Police also discovered evidence that the woman had altered the company's financial records to make it appear that rental payments were made on an apartment occupied by her sister for about 16 months.

The Ex-Apartment Manager Is Accused of Defrauding the Complex of $8,160

Jessica Nunez-Gonzalez was booked into the Benton County Jail charged with Theft 1st Degree.

This Is NOT the First Case of Apartment Managers Stealing From Renters

In the last year, KPD has investigated multiple cases where apartment managers from different companies have embezzled, altered, and/or stolen funds from tenants. We have noticed a pattern of targeting vulnerable tenants to embezzle funds or alter Money Orders and checks. Some of these vulnerable tenants do not speak English or have mental capacity limitations.

