Is MTV Secretly Filming a Reality Series in Ritzville Washington?

is MTV filming a secret reality TV series in Ritzville Washington?

canva canva loading...

According to reports, MTV filming crews were spotted recently in Ritzville Washington for an unidentified reality series.

Get our free mobile app

In an article published by the Cheney Free Press and iFiberone, MTV crews descended into the small town of Ritzville to film scenes for an upcoming reality TV series.

There is some speculation in the comments that the TV show "Catfished" is back after once featuring Moses Lake in an episode

According to the articles, the TV crew didn't want to drive further from Spokane so settled on Ritzville for a few filming shots.

The crew and cast members have signed non-disclosure agreements so information on which TV show was filming was limited.

canva canva loading...

Nev Schulman who is the producer of "Catfish" is listed as the producer of the new show which has led to speculation that another episode of "Catfish" was being filmed.

Due to the NDAs, we can only speculate until the episode airs but if you live in Ritzville, you'll see the crews filming so you'll have a heads-up on what's going on.

You can read more details on the MTV show filming here

4 Famous Movie/TV Houses You Can Visit Near Tri-Cities Washington Take a road trip and check out these houses in Oregon and Washington that have been featured in some of your favorite movies and TV shows.