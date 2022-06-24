Inslee, Brown and Newsom Vow To Protect Abortion Along West Coast

(San Diego, CA) -- The Governors of California, Oregon and Washington have released a video confirming abortion protections in their states. The Governors say the three states will continue to be a safe haven for anyone seeking abortions and other reproductive health care services. Governor Newsom, Governor Brown and Governor Inslee say the three states will defend access to reproductive health care, including abortion and birth control, and will protect patients and doctors against efforts by other states to expand their abortion bans or enforcement to the west coast.

You can read the full Multi-State Commitment to Reproductive Freedom by clicking here.