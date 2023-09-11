Tri-Cities High School Football Recap: Week Two

Mid Columbia Conference High School Football Week 2 Recap

Week two of Mid Columbia Conference High School Football in the Tri-Cities has ended, and News Radio 610 KONA has your recap.

Kennewick 54- Walla Walla 0

The Kennewick Lions improved to 2-0 after shutting out the Blue Devils of Walla Walla at home. Kennewick will take on Sunnyside High School in a non-conference game on Thursday at home. Walla Walla will play Hermiston.

Moses Lake 15- Kamiakin 14

In a non-conference game,

Kamiakin fell 15-14 against Moses Lake. The loss brings the Braves to 1-1 as they take on Southridge.

Pasco 33- Southridge 20

Pasco got their first win of the 2023 season with a victory over Southridge. Pasco faces Chiawana in week three, while Southridge battles Kamiakin.

Chiawana 37-Hanford 0

After losing in a thrilling overtime duel against Kamiakin in week one, the Riverhawks rebounded with a 37-0 victory over Hanford. Chiawana Running Back Hunter Taylor was named Sun Pacific Energy and their Shell SunMarket Stores player of the game on the News Radio 610 KONA broadcast. The win brings Chiawana to 1-1 on the year as they take on Pasco this Friday as Hanford will play Richland.

Richland 56 - Hermiston 49

Richland’s victory over Hermiston gives the Bombers a 2-0 record on the year as they take on Hanford on Friday, and Hermiston is set to play Walla Walla.



Week Three Preview

Look for a preview of week three action later this week.