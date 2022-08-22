Hiker Dead After Devastating 100-Foot Fall Near Oregon’s Multnomah Falls

A woman fell to her death Friday afternoon in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon.

At 1:15 pm the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and firefighters from the Corbett Fire District responded to a report of a hiker suffering a head injury after falling near Weisengander Falls.

While en route, emergency responders received word that her injuries were life-threatening. Bystanders had started CPR. After firefighters reached the woman, about 1.3 miles from the trailhead, she was pronounced deceased. It's estimated the woman fell 100 feet. Multnomah County Search and Rescue assisted the medical examiner's office to recover the woman's body.

According to a release from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office:

TIPNW (Trauma Intervention Northwest) was dispatched to provide emotional support and mental health resources for those impacted by the hiker’s death.

When she fell, the woman was hiking with a group of friends on the Multnomah Falls-Larch Mountain Trail, #441.

Hikers are urged to wear proper shoes due to the steep rocky terrain.

The Columbia River Gorge is popular with tourists. Multnomah Falls is the most visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest with more than 2 million visitors yearly. The waterfall is the tallest in Oregon, at 620 feet. You can get to the attraction on Interstate 84.

