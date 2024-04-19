Historic Oregon Hotel Where the Shining Was Filmed Catches Fire

The Famous Oregon Timberline Lodge On Mt. Hood Fire Breaks Out

The Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood faced a severe challenge on Thursday night as multiple fire agencies responded to a three-alarm fire.



How Much Damage Was Caused By The Fire At The Timberline Lodge In Oregon?

According to an article from KATU News, reports indicate that employees at the lodge called firefighters at around 9:30 to report a blaze in the building's attic.

Fortunately, the firefighters were able to get a good handle on the fire and worked tirelessly to preserve the historic Timberline Lodge.

It was heartening to see how quickly firefighters from numerous agencies, including Hoodland Fire, Gresham Fire, Estacada, and Portland, responded to the emergency.

credit: clackamas fire department credit: clackamas fire department loading...

Thankfully, Clackamas Fire was able to contain and extinguish the fire which was confined to the attic and roof of the lodge.

John Burton, the director of marketing and public affairs for Timberline Lodge, reported that everyone was safely evacuated and accounted for.

credit: clackamas fire department credit: clackamas fire department loading...

They were temporarily sheltered and relocated to another resort in Welches. Currently, the cause of the fire is believed to be some embers from the main fireplace in the headhouse.

The Timberline Lodge is famous for being the outside location shots for the classic movie 'The Shining". Built in the 1930s as part of the Works Progress Administration, the lodge has been a popular ski destination for generations.

