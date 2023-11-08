The Richland Police Department needs your help.

Have you seen these people in the Tri-Cities? The Richland Police Department is looking to identify these folks who are of interest to the department. The Richland Department says that the people listed below are being sought for their roles in alleged crimes.

Photo: RPD Photo: RPD loading...

The department says they are looking to identify this woman, who they say is a suspect in an alleged vehicle theft and fraud case. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Richland Police non-emergency line and reference Case # 23-046593. The non-emergency line is: (509) 628-0333

Case # 23-046593 - The alleged car theft and fraud case.

Photo: RPD Photo: RPD loading...

According to police, the next person allegedly stole a welder, but the department days he was unsuccessful in doing so. If you have any information on the alleged welder thief, you are asked to call the Richland Police non-emergency line and reference Case # 23-046573. The non-emergency line is: (509) 628-0333

Case # 23-046573 - The alleged stolen welder case.

Photo: RPD Photo: RPD loading...

If you can help, contact Richland Police.

Can you help the Richland Police Department ID these people?

If so, or if you have any information, please call the Richland Police non-emergency line at (509) 628-0333 and reference the associated case number.