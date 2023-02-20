Gunfire Erupts at Richland House Party

Richland Police were dispatched early Sunday morning as a party apparently turned violent on the 2400 block of Delle Celle Dr. in Horn Rapids.

When police arrived they found a man in the street with a gunshot wound. The wound was determined to be non-life threatening and there were no other victims in the area.

gun with bullets on steel Sascha Burkard loading...

After further investigation, it seemed the shooting may have resulted from an incident that occurred at a nearby house party. Richland Police believe that is was not a random attack and that there is not a greater threat to the community at large. Richland Police Detectives are still investigating the incident.

If you have an information that will help you are asked to call the non emergency dispatch number (509) 628-0333.

