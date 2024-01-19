Police are Investigating a Shooting in Grant County

Details are Emerging Surrounding a Shooting at a Home in Grant County.

According to the Ephrata Police Department, they got a call Thursday morning about a woman who had been shot, as well as calls about people hearing gunshots along F Street in Ephrata.

The department says that when officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old woman that had been shot and was sheltering at a neighbor's house. Investigators say that the gunshot victim had been shot twice, once in the leg and once in the abdomen.

Officers on the scene outside of the house Officers on the scene outside of the house loading...

Police say that the 31-year-old man who shot the woman was still in the house. Officers commanded the suspect to come out, but he refused. A tactical team and armored truck were dispatched from Mosses Lake to the house, and an arrest team was sent in to arrest the suspected shooter and take him into custody.

The Victim was Life Flighted to an Area Hospital

The woman who was shot was taken to a local medical facility before being flown to Sacred Heart in Spokane. There are new updates on her condition.

Photo: EPD Photo: EPD loading...

Detectives are Looking into the Shooting in Ephrata

According to detectives, the male shot the woman during a domestic dispute, and the man appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance. The man remains in custody in connection with attempted murder.

Other Crime Stories From Around the Tri-Cities Area

Details Are Emerging Around an Alledged Drive-by Shooting in Kennewick

Detectives are still looking for details surrounding a reported Drive-by shooting on December 27, 2023. Investigators say that at 1:55 AM, a Drive-by Shooting was called into the Kennewick Police Department. The department says the event occurred in the 1600 block of S Washington Street. According to officers, two vehicles arrived in the area, and several people exited, approached a home, and fired gunshots into it.