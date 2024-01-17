"Game Notes" from Today's Locker Room Sports Show

1/17/2024

Today (January 17, 2024), the Locker Room was back on NewsRadio 610 KONA during the noon hour in the Tri-Cities. The show covered topics of local, regional, and national importance. Here is a rundown of some items we discussed and opinions we had.

Local High School Basketball and the Winter Weather

Will the wintery weather in the Tri-Cities impact the full slate of High School basketball games this weekend? Only time and the weather will tell. This season, we have seen one cancelation with the Walla Walla and Richland game getting canceled.

Kraken Road Trip Comes to an End After Tonight's Game in Edmonton.

The Seattle Kraken is wrapping its latest long road trip to the East Coast. They saw their nine-game win streak end against the Pittsburgh Penguins and a second loss to the New York Rangers. Hopefully, road trip fatigue won't get the best of the Kraken in Edmonton tonight. The Oilers are winners of 11 straight.

Future Seahawks Head Coach

The Seahawks are interviewing candidates for their head coach opening. Instead of going after some big names like Jim Harbaugh or Bill Bill Belichick, the Seahawks are looking at a few current NFL coordinators. Dallas Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn and Raheem Morris, the Rams Defensive Coordinator, are among the few being considered. Should the Seahawks look toward a defensive-minded coach or go more offensive-minded with a coordinator like Ben Johnson with Detriot?

