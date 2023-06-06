Five Items You'll NEED for Washington Camping Adventures

Are you ready to embark on an unforgettable camping adventure? Hold on to your hiking boots, because we've got your scoop on the top five items you'll need for your outdoor camping adventures around Washington State! Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or camping for the first time, these essential items will ensure you have a wild and wonderful time in the Pacific Northwest.

1) The Garmin inReach Mini

Like to camp and hike? This is a must-have in your backpack. It's satellite functions offer backcountry SOS and non-emergency communications, and gathers incoming weather. I think this is worth every penny. LINK TO SEE/PURCHASE

2) Bear Spray

I just got a two pack of bear spray at Costco. You never know when you’ll come in contact with a black bear or Grizzly. Read our recent suggestions if you see a bear. If a bear goes into attack mode, bear spray could save your life. LINK TO SEE/PURCHASE

3) Trekology Ultralight Inflatable Camping Travel Pillow

I wish I had this great travel/camping pillow, years ago! LINK TO SEE/PURCHASE

4) Coleman Gas Camping Stove 2 Burner

Tried and true! Hotdogs, hamburgers and pancakes in the woods! LINK TO SEE/PURCHASE

5) Portable Camping Fan with LED

Jon gave it 5 stars on Amazon: I was skeptical but honestly this little fan is great. I ran it on low for 8ish hours and woke up to 25% battery left. -Jon LINK TO SEE/PURCHASE

With these five essential items, your Washington camping adventure is bound to be an epic experience. So pack your bags, strap on your sense of adventure. I just read that memories are really what counts! Happy camping.